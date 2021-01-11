Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid snapped taking out baby girl for a stroll during rare appearance in NYC

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Gigi Hadid and her daughter ere spotted in the Soho district in New York City 

Gigi Hadid made sure her fashion game is on point as she too out her baby girl for a stroll recently.

The supermodel was spotted out and about, soaking in the sunlight, while serving some major fashion inspiration.

She chose to don a $1,100 Louis Vuitton hat, with a fabulous camel colored jacket, and a pair of low-heeled boots. Gigi and her daughter ere spotted in the Soho district as they passed by Aritzia’s Super World pop-up store.

In October 2020, Gigi welcomed her first daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The couple is yet to announce the name of their little one. 

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in wedding photoshoot

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in wedding photoshoot
Prince William to face financial constraints after Charles takes the throne?

Prince William to face financial constraints after Charles takes the throne?
Meghan Markle's father believes her wedding is the 'biggest mistake in royal history'

Meghan Markle's father believes her wedding is the 'biggest mistake in royal history'
Priyanka Chopra stuns as she graces the cover of 'Style' magazine

Priyanka Chopra stuns as she graces the cover of 'Style' magazine
Netizens express fury after Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive COVID-19 vaccine

Netizens express fury after Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive COVID-19 vaccine

Fans gush over Iqra Aziz as she appears in ‘Mera Jora’ song

Fans gush over Iqra Aziz as she appears in ‘Mera Jora’ song
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli blessed with a baby girl

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli blessed with a baby girl
BTS’s Suga fell in love with fellow classmate in middle school days: blast from the past

BTS’s Suga fell in love with fellow classmate in middle school days: blast from the past
Queen Elizabeth was ‘humiliated’ after Prince Philip said royals were going broke

Queen Elizabeth was ‘humiliated’ after Prince Philip said royals were going broke
Supreme Court grants leave in Meesha Shafi’s workplace harassment case

Supreme Court grants leave in Meesha Shafi’s workplace harassment case
Emma Corrin reveals what is fact and what is fiction on ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin reveals what is fact and what is fiction on ‘The Crown’

Imran Abbas meets 'Ertugrul’ star Celal AL, producer Kemal Tekden, director Mustafa

Imran Abbas meets 'Ertugrul’ star Celal AL, producer Kemal Tekden, director Mustafa

Latest

view all