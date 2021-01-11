Gigi Hadid snapped taking out baby girl for a stroll during rare appearance in NYC

Gigi Hadid and her daughter ere spotted in the Soho district in New York City

Gigi Hadid made sure her fashion game is on point as she too out her baby girl for a stroll recently.



The supermodel was spotted out and about, soaking in the sunlight, while serving some major fashion inspiration.



She chose to don a $1,100 Louis Vuitton hat, with a fabulous camel colored jacket, and a pair of low-heeled boots. Gigi and her daughter ere spotted in the Soho district as they passed by Aritzia’s Super World pop-up store.

In October 2020, Gigi welcomed her first daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The couple is yet to announce the name of their little one.