Gigi Hadid snapped taking out baby girl for a stroll during rare appearance in NYC

Monday Jan 11, 2021
Gigi Hadid made sure her fashion game is on point as she too out her baby girl for a stroll recently.
The supermodel was spotted out and about, soaking in the sunlight, while serving some major fashion inspiration.
She chose to don a $1,100 Louis Vuitton hat, with a fabulous camel colored jacket, and a pair of low-heeled boots. Gigi and her daughter ere spotted in the Soho district as they passed by Aritzia’s Super World pop-up store.
In October 2020, Gigi welcomed her first daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The couple is yet to announce the name of their little one.