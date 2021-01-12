Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to launch production company for films, comedy series

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are buckling up to launch yet another venture after laying out earlier projects following their split from the royal family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly launching their own film and TV company that would produce both comedy as well as drama shows, Mirror Online revealed.

As per details, by the pair has filed the paperwork with the UK’s Intellectual Property Office trademark of Archewell Productions.

The couple’s legal team Cobblestone Lane LLC submitted their documents in December, in which they have mentioned that they will produce “motion picture films, television series and videos.”

This comes after they earlier signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

They had earlier also filed trademark documents for Archewell Audio in the US for their new podcast series.