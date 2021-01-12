Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Eugenie moves back to old residence after leaving Meghan's mysteriously

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Princess Eugenie left Meghan Frogmore Cottage after six weeks under mysterious circumstances 

Pregnant Princess Eugenie has moved back with her father Prince Andrew, after mysteriously leaving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage in November.

According to the latest intel, the royal princess has now gone back to living with her father, disgraced Prince Andrew, along with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson currently reside in Kensington Palace, whose Royal Lodge section is now occupied by Eugenie and Jack who moved back in mid-December.

As revealed by Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie, "Harry and Meghan had opened the doors to the home to the couple and then mysteriously there was a report that said they had moved out. And no one really knew exactly where they were."

Eugenie and Jack's first child is reportedly due in the next few weeks.

