Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Anna Wintour responds to criticism on Kamala Harris' Vogue cover

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Anna Wintour has broken her silence over the highly criticised Kamala Harris Vogue cover, which was accused of "whitewashing" and disrespecting the vice-president-elect.

The editor-in-chief defended the February cover, which featured Harris in a pair of sneakers with a pink throw fabric in the background.

It is reported that the image chosen for the cover was against her wishes and the second image showed her in a powder blue suit in a golden background. 

Wintour clarified that it was not the publication's intention to "diminish the importance" of the vice-president-elect and admitted to the honest mistake.

"Obviously we have heard and understood the reaction to the print cover and I just want to reiterate that it was absolutely not our intention to, in any way, diminish the importance of the Vice-President-elect’s incredible victory," Wintour said in a statement to the New York Times.

Many social media users were unhappy about the cover as well as the styling and the lighting of the photo shoot.

According to users, the cover seems like a half-hearted attempt at portraying America's first female vice president. 

More From Entertainment:

Aiman Khan shares touching photo of Muneeb Butt, daughter Amal

Aiman Khan shares touching photo of Muneeb Butt, daughter Amal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to turn down invitation of royal reunion with the Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to turn down invitation of royal reunion with the Queen
Prince Harry 'crushed' after Queen Elizabeth turns down his one last wish

Prince Harry 'crushed' after Queen Elizabeth turns down his one last wish
Nicole Kidman details the ordeal of essaying 'disturbing' roles on-screen

Nicole Kidman details the ordeal of essaying 'disturbing' roles on-screen
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mocked after signing 'obnoxious' comedy series deal

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mocked after signing 'obnoxious' comedy series deal

BTS bags ‘Album of The Year’ award at Golden Disc Awards

BTS bags ‘Album of The Year’ award at Golden Disc Awards
Princess Eugenie moves back to old residence after leaving Meghan's mysteriously

Princess Eugenie moves back to old residence after leaving Meghan's mysteriously
Simon Cowell 'closer than ever' to girlfriend Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell 'closer than ever' to girlfriend Lauren Silverman

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on daughter's birth

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on daughter's birth
Khloe Kardashian 'open to marriage' with Tristan Thompson despite his cheating scandals?

Khloe Kardashian 'open to marriage' with Tristan Thompson despite his cheating scandals?
BTS’s RM opens up about debut fears: 'I clenched my teeth'

BTS’s RM opens up about debut fears: 'I clenched my teeth'
Selena Gomez flexes her cooking skills on ‘Selena + Chef’

Selena Gomez flexes her cooking skills on ‘Selena + Chef’

Latest

view all