E-Sports to get regular status in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry says govt to introduce new opportunities for e-Sports and gaming enthusiasts

Pakistan Sports Board, Pakistan Science Foundation ink MoU to give regular status to e-Sports

The number of gamers has increased in Pakistan due to the coronavirus lockdown and stay-at-home protocols

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday brought some good news for gaming enthusiasts in Pakistan, announcing that e-Sports will now get regular sports status.



Taking to Twitter, the minister announced that the Pakistan Sports Board and the Pakistan Science Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

"A memorandum has been signed between Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Science Foundation after which e-Sports will get regular sports status," he wrote.

"If you are interested in video games, get ready and new opportunities are waiting for you."



Growing popularity

Like the rest of the world, Pakistan too has a booming community of gamers. And since the coronavirus lockdown, there has been an exponential increase in the number of gamers and spectators alike as people struggle for ways to keep themselves busy.

With far more time on their hands, many new gamers and just as many old ones have picked up their controllers.

"A lot of my friends who had given up gaming are playing again and new players are also coming. I’ve noticed an 80% increase in the number of gamers while online engagement during live streams has doubled,” Pakistan’s top gamer Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddiqui told Geo Super.



He insisted that the pro gaming career, contrary to popular belief, was a sustainable one and urged for the need for familial support for rising gamers.

"Gaming is a very respectable way to earn. You just need the passion and support to do so," he said.

