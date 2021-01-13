Usama Satti was deliberately killed, inquiry report reveals

A judicial inquiry into the death of Usama Satti shows he was deliberately killed by the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Squad



Police tried to hide evidence and turn it into a dacoity case, report adds

Rescue 1122 personnel trying to reach the site of the incident were provided with wrong location details, as per the report

ISLAMABAD: A judicial inquiry into the killing of 22-year-old man Usama Satti, carried out by the additional deputy commissioner Islamabad, has revealed that the young man was "shot from all directions and his death was not a mere accident."

According to the inquiry report, Satti was not shot by a single officer of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) as the police had earlier claimed. He suffered "multiple gunshots fired at him from all directions, which shows that the officers involved had every intention to kill him."

The report further added that the news of Usama's death was "deliberately hidden from his family for four hours and that the officers involved tried to sweep the matter under the rug".

"The officers tried to turn the incident into a dacoity case and kept senior officials in the dark," the report revealed, adding that "Rescue 1122 personnel trying to reach the site of the incident were repeatedly provided with the wrong location details."

Per the judicial inquiry report, the officers present at the site of the incident did not even take any pictures.

The deceased was not involved in any dacoity or criminal cases, the report said, adding that the duty officers "became part of the incident due to their irresponsible attitude".

"Shell casings recovered from the site of the incident were sent to the forensic labs after 72 hours," the report further detailed. "Usama's car was shot at 22 times."

The report said that officers who later reached the site of the incident also tried to "get rid of the evidence".

The incident

According to police, 22-year-old Usama Nadeem was shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway on Friday, January 1, reportedly after he "ignored police warnings to stop."

An Islamabad Police spokesperson had earlier said that the police were acting on a tip-off about a robbery attempt in Shams Colony. When the anti-terror squad reached the locality, they spotted a "suspicious vehicle" with tinted windows and asked it to pull over. When the driver failed to comply, the police "chased the vehicle and shot at its tires".

