'Election' star Jessica Campbell breathes her last at 38

Jessica Campbell had retired from her acting career to become a naturopathic physician

Hollywood star Jessica Campbell, who shot to fame through her roles in Election and Freaks and Geeks, passed away in December at the age of 38.

The news was confirmed by the actor’s family who said in a statement that she breathed her last on December 29 in Portland, Oregon.

Campbell had retired from her acting career to become a naturopathic physician. According her family, she collapsed after seeing her patients amid practice.

She made her acting debut with the 1992 TV film In the Best Interest of the Children, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker.

She shot to fame in 1999 comedy satire Election with Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick.