Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

'Election' star Jessica Campbell breathes her last at 38

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Jessica Campbell had retired from her acting career to become a naturopathic physician

Hollywood star Jessica Campbell, who shot to fame through her roles in Election and Freaks and Geeks, passed away in December at the age of 38.

The news was confirmed by the actor’s family who said in a statement that she breathed her last on December 29 in Portland, Oregon.

Campbell had retired from her acting career to become a naturopathic physician. According her family, she collapsed after seeing her patients amid practice.

She made her acting debut with the 1992 TV film In the Best Interest of the Children, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker.

She shot to fame in 1999 comedy satire Election with Reese Witherspoon and Matthew Broderick. 

More From Entertainment:

Anne Hathaway asks the world to stop calling her Anne

Anne Hathaway asks the world to stop calling her Anne
Dua Lipa sets the record straight about pregnancy rumours

Dua Lipa sets the record straight about pregnancy rumours
Riz Ahmed secretly got married 'not a long time ago'

Riz Ahmed secretly got married 'not a long time ago'

Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda enjoy outing in New York City

Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda enjoy outing in New York City
Meghan Markle won't return to UK, claims expert

Meghan Markle won't return to UK, claims expert
Queen Elizabeth’s relative in jail after sexually assaulting guest at his ancestral home

Queen Elizabeth’s relative in jail after sexually assaulting guest at his ancestral home
Hollywood reacts after Trump gets impeached for the second time

Hollywood reacts after Trump gets impeached for the second time
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox team up to create awareness about pandemic

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox team up to create awareness about pandemic

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show
Demi Lovato to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration

Demi Lovato to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration
The Crown: Queen Elizabeth's sister puts monarchy at risk

The Crown: Queen Elizabeth's sister puts monarchy at risk

Latest

view all