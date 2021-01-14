Jennifer Aniston's 'likes' anger Republican Party supporters

Eagle-eyed fans of Jennifer Aniston have noticed that the 'Friends' star is liking every news story being published against President Donald Trump.

Aniston, who openly supported Joe Biden during November election, has been quite vocal in her criticism of the Republican leader.

She has been prominent among the celebrities who have publiclly criticised the US president.

The criticism of the president intensified after his recent speeches that many believed incited his supporters to storm the Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

Jennifer Aniston's last "like" was noticed by her fans on a New York Times story titled "Trump Impeached Again".

Trump supporters have criticized the actress for opposing the US president and his policies.



