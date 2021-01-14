Gwen Stefani's sons 'cannot wait for her to marry' Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton’s relationship with Gwen Stefani's kids won’t change much once he officially becomes a stepdad

Gwen Stefani's kids are desperately counting down to the day when she will exchange vows with fiance Blake Shelton.



The couple got engaged to each other late last year, after five long years of dating each other.



The most excited about the marriage, are Stefani's three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

As revealed by an insider, "Apollo can’t wait for her and stepfather-to-be Blake Shelton’s wedding following their engagement.

"He already had a close bond with the boys," the source added.

“Blake treats Gwen’s kids like they’re his own. He adores them, and they love spending time with him. Blake’s relationship with the kids won’t change much once he officially becomes a stepdad," the tipster further said.