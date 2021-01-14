Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Gwen Stefani's sons 'cannot wait for her to marry' Blake Shelton

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Blake Shelton’s relationship with Gwen Stefani's kids won’t change much once he officially becomes a stepdad

Gwen Stefani's kids are desperately counting down to the day when she will exchange vows with fiance Blake Shelton.

The couple got engaged to each other late last year, after five long years of dating each other.

The most excited about the marriage, are Stefani's three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

As revealed by an insider, "Apollo can’t wait for her and stepfather-to-be Blake Shelton’s wedding following their engagement.

"He already had a close bond with the boys," the source added.

“Blake treats Gwen’s kids like they’re his own. He adores them, and they love spending time with him. Blake’s relationship with the kids won’t change much once he officially becomes a stepdad," the tipster further said.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of cashing in on royal titles: 'Let them go'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of cashing in on royal titles: 'Let them go'
Jeffree Star reveals string of messages sent by rappers after Kanye West affair

Jeffree Star reveals string of messages sent by rappers after Kanye West affair
Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga to perform at Joe Biden inauguration

Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga to perform at Joe Biden inauguration
Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez set to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez set to perform in Joe Biden, Kamala Harris' inauguration
Jennifer Aniston's 'likes' anger Republican Party supporters

Jennifer Aniston's 'likes' anger Republican Party supporters

'Vikings' wins 'Best Action Series for Critics Choice Super Awards'

'Vikings' wins 'Best Action Series for Critics Choice Super Awards'
Snoop Dogg says he has no beef with Eminem

Snoop Dogg says he has no beef with Eminem
Frogmore Cottage to open doors to Meghan and Harry upon much-awaited UK return?

Frogmore Cottage to open doors to Meghan and Harry upon much-awaited UK return?
Buckingham Palace 'anxious' about Meghan and Harry's never-ending business contracts

Buckingham Palace 'anxious' about Meghan and Harry's never-ending business contracts
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children have no clue their marriage is over

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children have no clue their marriage is over

Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflict

Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflict
Armie Hammer claps back at trolls after pulling out from Jennifer Lopez movie

Armie Hammer claps back at trolls after pulling out from Jennifer Lopez movie

Latest

view all