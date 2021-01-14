Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Anne invites wrath over breaking royal protocol with political remark

In a first, Princess stated how Brexit could impact British landowners, breaking royal protocol

Princess Anne is in the eye of storm over breaking royal tradition of refraining to make political remarks.

The royal princess attended the Oxford Farming Conference podcast late last year, wherein she stated how Brexit could impact British landowners.

She broke royal code by touching on political matters, which members of the royal family are prohibited to do.

She told podcast host Sarah Mukherjee, “Some are much better prepared than others. I have to say there are two major issues – Brexit, and how people cope with that, if anybody has any idea how it’s going to impact them," she added. “For some it will be an opportunity."

“And for the others it’s been the impact of the pandemic, which has been a mixed experience but you only have to look at the blockages at the ports to know we need to be more resilient in some of these areas," Anne further said.

