Friday Jan 15 2021
Kim Kardashian 'worried' about children after 'permanent split' from Kanye West

Friday Jan 15, 2021

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is concerned about the well being of her four children following a potential split from husband and rapper Kanye West.

The couple share two daughters North, 7 and Chicago, 2 as well as sons Saint, 5 and Psalm, 1.

A source told People that she is worried about what the split will mean for the kids.

"The children are very important to Kim," the source said. 

"She is worried about what a permanent split will be like for all of them concerning their well being."

In a bid to cope with this, the Skims founder is asking for advice on how she can help her kids cope with the separation adding that the situation has been "frustrating". 

"She is asking others for advice on how to do this," the source said. 

"But for the past few months and even longer, trying to be a normal family has been challenging and frustrating. She wants to move on."

