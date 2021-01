Imran Abbas on Friday shared a picture with Ayeza Khan as he wished his co-star on her birthday.

Ayza Khan shared Imran's post to her Instagram stories and thanked him saying "Thank you Imrannn....#bestfriendforever.

Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan's social media pages were flooded with birthday greetings from her millions of fans.

The "Mere Pas Tum Ho" actress also shared a picture with her two children as she celebrated her birthday with her family.