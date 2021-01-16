Selena Gomez’s new song ‘De Una Vez’ is rumoured to be about Justin Bieber

Pop sensation Selena Gomez recently became the talk of town after the release of her first Spanish-language track in two years, De Una Vez.

And while fans were head over heels in love with the new hit, some couldn’t help but notice that the inspiration behind the single was her infamous relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The lyrics read: “Ya no duele como antes, no/La herida de tu amor sanó [It doesn’t hurt like before, no/The wound of your love healed].”

“De una vez por toda’/Soy más fuerte [Once and for all/I’m stronger alone],” she croons.

Fans who understood the song wasted no time in coming up with theories about how it was a direct hit at her past relationship.

“Justin Bieber after translating DE UNA VEZ,” wrote one fan as they added a .GIF of a man crying after putting his phone down.

“I thought Selena singing in Spanish as a way to attract attention because she no longer have Justin to do so ! But I WAS WRONG ,Girlie still wrote the song about him HELP jghghghhgh,” wrote another fan.

The song about getting over a difficult relationship features Gomez wearing a midi-length floral dress.