Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez’s new song ‘De Una Vez’ is rumoured to be about Justin Bieber

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

Pop sensation Selena Gomez recently became the talk of town after the release of her first Spanish-language track in two years, De Una Vez.

And while fans were head over heels in love with the new hit, some couldn’t help but notice that the inspiration behind the single was her infamous relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The lyrics read: “Ya no duele como antes, no/La herida de tu amor sanó [It doesn’t hurt like before, no/The wound of your love healed].”

“De una vez por toda’/Soy más fuerte [Once and for all/I’m stronger alone],” she croons.

Fans who understood the song wasted no time in coming up with theories about how it was a direct hit at her past relationship.

“Justin Bieber after translating DE UNA VEZ,” wrote one fan as they added a .GIF of a man crying after putting his phone down.

“I thought Selena singing in Spanish as a way to attract attention because she no longer have Justin to do so ! But I WAS WRONG ,Girlie still wrote the song about him HELP jghghghhgh,” wrote another fan.

The song about getting over a difficult relationship features Gomez wearing a midi-length floral dress.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn ready to be more public about relationship

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn ready to be more public about relationship

Zayn Malik fans think he dropped hints about his and Gigi Hadid’s baby in new album

Zayn Malik fans think he dropped hints about his and Gigi Hadid’s baby in new album
Kelly Clarkson claims celebrities were rude to her after she won ‘American Idol’

Kelly Clarkson claims celebrities were rude to her after she won ‘American Idol’

Kate Winslet was ‘bullied’ by the British press after she shot to fame with ‘Titanic’

Kate Winslet was ‘bullied’ by the British press after she shot to fame with ‘Titanic’

Justin Bieber spotted riding a bike in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber spotted riding a bike in Los Angeles
Do we hear wedding bells for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?

Do we hear wedding bells for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?

Game of Thrones' The Mountain vs Irish boxer Steven Ward: Exhibition bout today in Dubai

Game of Thrones' The Mountain vs Irish boxer Steven Ward: Exhibition bout today in Dubai
Blake Shelton breaks silence on backlash over his new single 'Minimum Wage'

Blake Shelton breaks silence on backlash over his new single 'Minimum Wage'
Gigi Hadid puts on stylish display for outing as she appears with her sweetheart in NY City

Gigi Hadid puts on stylish display for outing as she appears with her sweetheart in NY City
Ayeza Khan receives birthday greetings from Imran Abbas

Ayeza Khan receives birthday greetings from Imran Abbas

Latest

view all