Saturday Jan 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn ready to be more public about relationship

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

Pop icon Taylor Swift and her British boyfriend and actor Joe Alwyn are getting closer with each passing day. 

And while the pair initially kept their relationship under wraps, they have now decided to be more open about it, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

A source explained to the portal: "Taylor has gotten more and more comfortable being public with Joe and letting fans in on their romance in a way that she feels is still protecting it.”

"She loves Joe so much and, of course, is not trying to hide their relationship, but she prefers to keep specific details private."

"Taylor and Joe are in it for the long haul and totally see a future with each other. They don’t need outside praise or attention and are so fulfilled just being with each other and growing together as a couple,” added the source.

