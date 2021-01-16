Prince Edward mirrored Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he lashed out at media

Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry feud with the members of the British royal family was predicted by Prince Edward even before they got married.

The youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II had quite prophetically summed up the ordeal of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they are now facing following their exit from the British royal family.

During an interview with Radio Times back in 1996, Edward had largely mirrored the emotions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex years before as he lashed out at the media intrusion in his relationship with Sophie Rhy-Jones.

When asked if he would propose to Sophie, Edward said: "If you shut up, mind your own business, and let me do it when I want, it’s much more likely to happen. The more people second-guess, the less likely it is.”

"I just won’t do it. There is little escape for anyone in the public eye. And for the Royal Family, nothing at all,” he said. 

