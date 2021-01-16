Prince Harry is the only grandchild of Queen Elizabeth without a college degree

Prince Harry owing to his royal status had quite a few perks in life.



And while the Duke of Sussex is now doing his own thing following the royal exit, amongst the eight grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry stands out in more than one ways.

The duke is known to have the least amount of education amongst all of his first cousins as he preferred to attend a military academy instead of a university.

After attending Eton along with his brother Prince William, Harry joined the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. Prior to joining that, he also spent a year in training to join the Blues and Royals regiment in the British Army.

That being said, the rest of the younger royals all have university degrees as William went to St. Andrews where he met Kate Middleton.

Princess Anne’s children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall went to the University of Exeter. Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice attended Goldsmiths College in London whereas her sister Eugenie went to the University of Newcastle.

On the other hand, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn are yet to receive a college education as they are still under the age of 18.