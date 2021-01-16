Can't connect right now! retry
Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’

Turkish star Osman Soykut, who essays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a video of his first meeting with ‘Ertugrul’ and the fans can’t stop admiring it.

Osman turned to Instagram and shared the video clip of his first meeting with Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Osman, who is an avid social media user, shared the video with caption both in Turkish and English saying “First meeting of Ibni Arabi and Ertugrul.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Ertugrul and Ibn Arabi encountered for the first time in the first season of Dirilis: Ertugrul.

The drama series has broken several records since it started broadcasting in different places.

