Sunday Jan 17 2021
Prince Harry, Prince William to have clashes over Diana’s legacy

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton may not be as friendly as one might currently be expecting. 

A royal expert has suggested that the Duke of Cambridge could have a furious clash with his little brother and sister-in-law for putting their focus on their future work that involves causes that they worked on together once.

Speaking to True Royalty TV, royal expert Katie Nicholl said: "I think William will be concerned with that … Harry trying to take ownership of the Diana Legacy will be a problem.”

"But also Harry doing mental health, Harry doing conservation, these are the issues that William and Kate want to do - that’s where I predict tensions. Heads Together was also Kate’s Idea."

Russell Myers, fellow royal commentator, also joined the discourse and said: "They're earning money from doing that so if they do have mental health podcasts, if they're going to have a series with Oprah Winfrey that they get paid millions of dollars for, that is the real issue."

