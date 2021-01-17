Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana’s ex Dr. Hasnat Khan was the only one who ‘didn’t sell her’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

Princess Diana’s royal life was no bed of roses as the People's Princess faced quite a few challenges throughout. 

And while the late royal was certainly mistreated in her marriage with Prince Charles, a royal commentator has suggested that the Princess of Wales would have done anything in her power to cause damage to the royal family.

This comes after Diana’s former love Dr. Hasnat Khan recently opened up about her getting manipulated by BBC into giving the infamous Panorama interview that damaged not just the royals but Diana as well owing to the harsh consequences.

Talking to RAI programme Unomattina, Ilaria Grillini dismissed his comments about Diana getting manipulated and said that she wanted to damage the monarchy as well with her rash statements.

"He was Diana's great love, a very nice person by the way. Perhaps the only one who has never given interviews, the only person who has been in contact with Diana and has not 'sold her',” she said.

"And now he's come up with the BBC interview story, saying she was duped. Now there is an investigation underway so we will have to see. However Diana at that time would have done anything to damage the Royal Family,” she added.

"She was of age, she was 35, she gave an interview to the BBC. She had to pay for the consequences,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Margaret’s hunky grandson wreaks havoc on social media

Princess Margaret’s hunky grandson wreaks havoc on social media
Queen Elizabeth defended after ‘callous and duplicitous’ portrayal on ‘The Crown’

Queen Elizabeth defended after ‘callous and duplicitous’ portrayal on ‘The Crown’
‘Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s brand likely to fail in the near future’

‘Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s brand likely to fail in the near future’
Prince Harry, Prince William to have clashes over Diana’s legacy

Prince Harry, Prince William to have clashes over Diana’s legacy

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should be replaced with Prince Edward, Sophie’

‘Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should be replaced with Prince Edward, Sophie’
Prince Harry’s struggles with the Invictus games revealed: report

Prince Harry’s struggles with the Invictus games revealed: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left ‘hurt feelings’ in their wake: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left ‘hurt feelings’ in their wake: report
Charli D'Amelio reacts to 'Downfalls High' featuring Chase Hudson

Charli D'Amelio reacts to 'Downfalls High' featuring Chase Hudson
Prince Charles to snatch Kate Middleton's chance of becoming Queen of England?

Prince Charles to snatch Kate Middleton's chance of becoming Queen of England?
Palace insider reacts to Tom Bradby's latest statement about Prince Harry

Palace insider reacts to Tom Bradby's latest statement about Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keeping Archie 'grounded' with zero royal perks

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keeping Archie 'grounded' with zero royal perks

'Gigi Hadid a natural' when it comes to being mom to newborn daughter

'Gigi Hadid a natural' when it comes to being mom to newborn daughter

Latest

view all