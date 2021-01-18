Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'playing the victim card'

Monday Jan 18, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are criticized once more following the Tom Brady's comment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now been accused of playing the victim card to win sympathy of royal fans after the prince’s pal said he was “heartbroken” over the current family drama.

Royal expert Angela Levin was the one who blasted the pair and claimed they want to be seen as “victims.”

“Harry and Meghan dislike the press but pick Tom Bradby or Omid Scobie when they want to be seen as victims,” she tweeted.

“Are they really suffering front-runners or is it a PR exercise to build up fans? They should be grateful for finding the freedom they yearned for,” she added.

One Twitter user was quick to respond as they said: “It’s just constant PR all the time. If they really cared they would be speaking to their families not constantly bleating to the press and releasing their feelings through a journalist!!”

“Angela it’s all about the fans. It’s obvious. They are so desperate they have to resort to the victim, poor me card,” added another.

“They want to be adored and worshipped like Diana. Fancy doing this during a pandemic? It shows how self-absorbed they are,” a third chimed in. 

