Dr Dre resumes work following hospitalisation over brain aneurysm

Dr Dre was snapped recording songs at a music studio

Dr Dre has resumed work, right after getting recovered from brain aneurysm.



The music icon, who was hospitalised previously, was under critical care for two weeks.



In an Instagram post uploaded by celebrity record producer Focus, Dre can be seen at a music studio.

He is surrounded by a group of artists, looking hale and hearty.

The Instagram post comes a day after rapper Ice T informed fans Dr Dre will be discharged from the hospital very soon.



"Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good," Ice T tweeted to his 1.8 million Twitter followers on Friday.