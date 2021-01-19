Can't connect right now! retry
Queen and Prince Harry still close as she guides him and Meghan about their future

Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II's relationship remains unbreakable even after the latter called it quits with the British royal family. 

Despite reports circulating all around about an alleged fall-out between the monarch and the Duke of Sussex, latest intel on the royal fold reveals that the two are still closer than ever.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said, via Express: "Harry is in touch with his father the Prince of Wales and he is in quite regular contact with the Queen.”

"She is always delighted to see Archie on video calls and it is very important to her that she touches base with Harry,” added the commentator.

"She is in touch with them, she knows what is going on in their lives, they discuss their plans with her. Harry has always seen his grandmother as a mentor. While he might be in LA that has not changed,” she said.

