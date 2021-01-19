Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Rupert Grint on why he criticized J.K. Rowling after her transphobic remarks

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

British star Rupert Grint opened up about why he decided to call out writer J.K. Rowling after her transphobic comments last year. 

During an interview with The Times, the Harry Potter star opened up about his statement condemning Rowling’s stance on trans women and menstruation.

“Social media can start important conversations but if you put your opinions out there, you can get bombarded,” he said after touching upon the topic of his recent Instagram debut.

Without directly taking the name of the writer, Grint referenced his statement criticizing her last year.

"I do think it’s still important to stand up for what you believe in, and for people and communities that need our support and love. That’s why I spoke out last year. I wanted to get some kindness out there,” he said.

At that time, Grint issued a statement of support for the transgender community, saying: “I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”

For the unversed, Rowling riled up the world last year in June when she dropped her comment on a news story, headlined: “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate.”

Sharing the story on Twitter, Rowling wrote: “‘People who menstruate?’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck trashes life-sized Ana de Armas cut out after breakup

Ben Affleck trashes life-sized Ana de Armas cut out after breakup

Queen Elizabeth sells her own ‘socks’ to solve royal cash crisis

Queen Elizabeth sells her own ‘socks’ to solve royal cash crisis
Caitlyn Jenner reveals why she likes Kylie Jenner more than Kendall Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner reveals why she likes Kylie Jenner more than Kendall Jenner
Prince Charles recalls ‘bone chilling’ Windsor Castle fire devastation

Prince Charles recalls ‘bone chilling’ Windsor Castle fire devastation
How Shah Rukh Khan pranked his in-laws at his wedding: ‘Gauri wear your burka!’

How Shah Rukh Khan pranked his in-laws at his wedding: ‘Gauri wear your burka!’
Donald Trump could pardon Lil Wayne from 10-year prison sentence

Donald Trump could pardon Lil Wayne from 10-year prison sentence

TikTok star Hareem Shah says she will continue to expose hypocrites

TikTok star Hareem Shah says she will continue to expose hypocrites
Engin Altan, wife Neslisah’s latest stunning snaps enjoying ‘snowy Sunday’ win hearts

Engin Altan, wife Neslisah’s latest stunning snaps enjoying ‘snowy Sunday’ win hearts
Pakistan's The All Girl Band takes over the internet, leaves fans swooning

Pakistan's The All Girl Band takes over the internet, leaves fans swooning
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s secrecy around engagement led to one big regret

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s secrecy around engagement led to one big regret
Meghan Markle’s ex Trevor Engelson admits he is ‘talentless’ when it comes to directing

Meghan Markle’s ex Trevor Engelson admits he is ‘talentless’ when it comes to directing
Queen and Prince Harry still close as she guides him and Meghan about their future

Queen and Prince Harry still close as she guides him and Meghan about their future

Latest

view all