Prince Charles recalls ‘bone chilling’ Windsor Castle fire devastation

Prince Charles recently shed light on his emotions following the devastating fire that erupted within Windsor Castle.

The prince shed light on it all during a documentary titled Windsor Castle Restored and was quoted saying, “I was looking on the television and seeing all these terrifying flames and smoke coming out of the castle. I felt the first thing I needed to do was jump in a car and come up here.”

The moment he received the news at the time, Prince Charles ran to be by his family’s side, straight from Norfolk. “One of the worst things, I think, was coming up the motorway coming and seeing this glow and this smoke pouring into the sky.”

“That I think was one of the worst images of all. It was somewhere where I had been brought up for so much of my childhood. So when I got here it looked even more like a scene of devastation than I would have believed possible. It made the blood run cold.”