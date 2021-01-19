Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's lawyer argues letter to estranged father 'sensitive in nature'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Meghan Markle's lawyer says letter's contents intrinsically private, personal and sensitive in nature

Meghan Markle is battling out a privacy case against British tabloid, The Mail on Sunday, recently.

Back in 2020, Meghan sued Associated Papers - publisher for The Mail on Sunday - for making her private letters to father, Thomas Markle, public.

During the court proceeding, the Duchess's legal counsel argued that Meghan's letter to her estranged father was an assault on "her private life, her family life and her correspondence."

As explained by Justin Rushbrooke QC, the hand-written letter was "a heartfelt plea from an anguished daughter to her father", sent "at his home in Mexico via a trusted contact ... to reduce the risk of interception."

Rushbrooke argued that the "contents and character of the letter were intrinsically private, personal and sensitive in nature" and Meghan therefore "had a reasonable expectation of privacy in respect of the contents of the letter."

