Kate and William determined to meet Harry and Meghan despite 'unresolved issues'

Kate Middleton and Prince William have vowed to reunite with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry despite 'unresolved issues.'



According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, things have thawed ever since the Sussexes and Cambridges saw each other the last time.

Speaking on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, Katie says, "There is no suggestion that this friendship or relationship is what it once was, it's come under unbearable strain.

"This time last year they weren’t talking to one and another. William was so angry with Harry that he didn't go to that lunch ahead of the Sandringham Summit, that's how bad things were," she added.

"There is an ocean between them, there is a big time difference. There is a distance between them. Things are better. There are still things to overcome but I think they all realise that for the greater good, you do have to move on in life," Nicholl continued.