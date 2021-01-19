Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
By
Web Desk

'Prince Charles could drive monarchy over a cliff if he takes over the Queen'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Despite Prince Charles being the apparent heir to the British throne, it seems that he is not fit to be king.

According to royal expert Clive Irving, in the event Charles became the king, he would most likely "drive the monarchy over a cliff" as there are stark differences between the Queen and her son.

"The Queen seems more modern than Charles. She's very much timeless, whereas Charles is an 18th-century figure. It wouldn't be a problem if he didn't try to impose his taste on other people."

He pointed out that the differences between mother and son could very well define the way Charles handles the monarchy. 

"She understood from the word go, when she became queen in 1952, that you have to sustain the mystery."

"The person is not the point, the Crown is the point, the institution is the point."

The expert insisted that this "mystery" is what kept the monarchy solidified unlike Charles who has been expressive of his feelings in the past. 

"We don't know her opinions on anything, we don't really know her feelings on anything."

"People may tell you how she feels, but they don't really know."


More From Entertainment:

Rupert Grint reveals what he ‘never talks about’ with Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe

Rupert Grint reveals what he ‘never talks about’ with Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe
Chrissy Teigen claps back against haters for ‘misinterpreted’ horse tweet

Chrissy Teigen claps back against haters for ‘misinterpreted’ horse tweet
Rebel Wilson sheds light on her secrets to finding love: 'I did an experiment'

Rebel Wilson sheds light on her secrets to finding love: 'I did an experiment'
Prince Philip had nasty feud with Queen Elizabeth over kids' surname

Prince Philip had nasty feud with Queen Elizabeth over kids' surname

Priyanka Chopra to feature Nick Jonas, Lilly Singh in virtual book tour of 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra to feature Nick Jonas, Lilly Singh in virtual book tour of 'Unfinished'
Prince Charles all set to inherit the British throne from Queen Elizabeth

Prince Charles all set to inherit the British throne from Queen Elizabeth
Kate and William determined to meet Harry and Meghan despite 'unresolved issues'

Kate and William determined to meet Harry and Meghan despite 'unresolved issues'
Meghan Markle's lawyer argues letter to estranged father 'sensitive in nature'

Meghan Markle's lawyer argues letter to estranged father 'sensitive in nature'
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feeling devastated amid marital woes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West feeling devastated amid marital woes

Ben Affleck 'struggling to come to terms' with Ana de Armas split

Ben Affleck 'struggling to come to terms' with Ana de Armas split
Snopp Dogg clarifies that 'beef' with Eminem is 'family business'

Snopp Dogg clarifies that 'beef' with Eminem is 'family business'

Anne-Marie recalls the time she was ‘slapped in the face’ by a shark

Anne-Marie recalls the time she was ‘slapped in the face’ by a shark

Latest

view all