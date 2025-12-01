Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn soon to split? Read on

Ed Sheeran sparks speculation about marriage struggles

Ed Sheeran reignited speculation about the state of his marriage to Cherry Seaborn with the release of his latest album, Play.

Sheeran released the deluxe edition of the album Friday which adds fourteen new songs to the original tracklist which came out a few months back.

Fans were quick to notice that many of them seem to explore themes of conflict, regret and reconciliation.

Some even fear that Sheeran is hinting at a ‘seven-year itch’ moment that could signal trouble ahead.

Several tracks stand out for their raw emotional tone.

In Skeletons, Sheeran describes his late-night arguments and pleads his wife to set their disputes aside until morning.

Another song Crashing reflects on the cycle of breaking and mending admitting ‘we spilt, we stall, we fail, we fall.’

Other songs such as Problems and Regrets highlight the strain his three-year Mathematics World Tour placed on family life.

Sheeran lamented missed time with his daughters Lyra and Jupiter.

This is not the first time that he has written about his marital problems in his music.

Album Autumn Variations released in 2023 also had songs that reflected the turbulent time in his personal life.