Brendan Fraser makes rare comment about 'The Whale' co-star Sadie Sink

Brendan Fraser has recently made rare statement about his co-star Sadie Sink in the hit movie, The Whale.

The Mummy actor sang praises for Sadie, who plays his daughter in the 2022 movie in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

“I just want to say to Sadie and knowing that she’s starred on Broadway already and deservedly so,” said the 56-year-old.

Brendan recalled watching the Stranger Things star “blossom” before his eyes.

“I had the best seat in the house to watch this young woman show us how natural and good and talented she is,” stated the Bedazzled actor.

Brendan spoke highly of Sadie, saying, “I was hanging on to her with my finger nails figuratively, but just for the sheer authenticity that she brings to the work that she does.”

“And that gave me so much more context to be able to do my job as best as I could,” admitted the George of the Jungle actor.

Elaborating on his scene partner Sadie, Brendan mentioned, “Acting works best when you are making your partner or whoever you are working with look great.”

“You want to set that ball up, that volleyball so they can spike it. She’s one of those players,” added the Airheads actor.