Wednesday Jan 20 2021
Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Machine Gun Kellysheds light on his struggles with mental health

Renowned rapper Machine Gun Kelly shed light on his struggles with mental health recently and even revealed the real reason he chose to go on a social media detox.

The rapper candidly discussed his struggles during an interview and according to IANS, he was quoted saying, "I just wanna say to my fans I've been in, kind of like, a [expletive] up place personally for a couple of months in my head. So, I haven't been that active on socials."

This is not the first time the rapper has opened up about his struggles with love and not understanding its meaning.

At the time he claimed, "I didn’t know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact. That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.’ After I made the big chunk of the album ['Tickets to My Downfall'], I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that.”

“I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist. My house isn't gated, so that's the one problem. Everyone knows where my house is, so it's like this odd moment, where I was kind of living my life super normal and the next day, there were paparazzi outside my house every day."

