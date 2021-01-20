Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lauded by expert for fleeing 'royal cage'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are collecting praise from a royal expert, who is in full support of their decision to quit the royal family.

Clive Irving, author of The Last Queen: Elizabeth II's Seventy Year Battle to Save the House of Windsor, revealed the Duke and Duchess are the symbol of the freedom and individuality in the modern world.

"They represent the 21st century. They couldn't be themselves inside the cage," he said.

Irving went on to criticise Queen Elizabeth and the rest of Buckingham Palace residents as mere 'freeloaders.'

"Lots of members of the royal family are freeloading off the idea of the royal family," he said.

