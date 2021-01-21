Olivia Wilde claps back with huge Instagram change after Harry Styles rumors





House actor Olivia Wilde has taken a major step in the social media sphere and fans are perplexed over this major move.

In light of her rumored romance with Harry Styles, Wilde decided to limit all the comments on her posts to ward off unnecessary hate by netizens.

For those unaware, Wilde has been receiving a lot of hate from all directions and fans believe this is her way of blocking out the noise.

Back in January sources close to Page Six revealed that Wilde and Styles romantically clicked during their shoot for Don’t Worry Darling in Palm Springs. The insider admitted at the time that “They’re two fantastic people and everyone is happy for them."