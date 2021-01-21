Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Wilde claps back with huge Instagram change after Harry Styles rumors

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 21, 2021


House actor Olivia Wilde has taken a major step in the social media sphere and fans are perplexed over this major move.

In light of her rumored romance with Harry Styles, Wilde decided to limit all the comments on her posts to ward off unnecessary hate by netizens.

For those unaware, Wilde has been receiving a lot of hate from all directions and fans believe this is her way of blocking out the noise.

Back in January sources close to Page Six revealed that Wilde and Styles romantically clicked during their shoot for Don’t Worry Darling in Palm Springs. The insider admitted at the time that “They’re two fantastic people and everyone is happy for them."

More From Entertainment:

The 'Big Bang Theory’ Mayim Bialik reveals how ‘annoying’ she was to Jim Parsons

The 'Big Bang Theory’ Mayim Bialik reveals how ‘annoying’ she was to Jim Parsons
Prince Charles to ‘lance Prince Andrew boil’ over threats to crown

Prince Charles to ‘lance Prince Andrew boil’ over threats to crown
Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis admits difficulty in re-watching series

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis admits difficulty in re-watching series

Orlando Bloom gushes over Katy Perry's inauguration performance

Orlando Bloom gushes over Katy Perry's inauguration performance
BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ amasses another win in a landslide move

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ amasses another win in a landslide move
Prince William true ‘inheritance’ from Princess Diana unearthed

Prince William true ‘inheritance’ from Princess Diana unearthed
Eagle-eyed fans spot Prince Harry at Joe Biden's inauguration

Eagle-eyed fans spot Prince Harry at Joe Biden's inauguration
'Metallica' producer Bob Rock sells lucrative record catalogue of 43 tracks

'Metallica' producer Bob Rock sells lucrative record catalogue of 43 tracks

Drake's album 'Certified Lover Boy' faces second delay due to 'rehab, surgery'

Drake's album 'Certified Lover Boy' faces second delay due to 'rehab, surgery'
Lori Loughlin trying to reverse damage done to her relationship with daughters

Lori Loughlin trying to reverse damage done to her relationship with daughters

Kate and William miffed at Meghan and Harry over 'divide and conquer' tactic

Kate and William miffed at Meghan and Harry over 'divide and conquer' tactic
Salma Hayek cranks up heat with throwback photo

Salma Hayek cranks up heat with throwback photo

Latest

view all