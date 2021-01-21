Meghan Markle’s relationship with royals in ‘grey suits’ analyzed: report

Experts recently touched upon the former state of Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family.

Claims regarding their detoriating relationship were brought forward by royal experts Paul Burrell and Eve Pollard.

Mr. Burrell was the first to weigh in on the conversation according to Express and opened up by talking about some of Meghan Markle’s biggest struggles and attributed them to be similar to Princess Diana.

He explained, "There are two different elements to dealing with Buckingham Palace, the Royal Family and the Royal Household. I personally think the royal household is far more difficult than the Royal Family. They are what Princess Diana called the grey suits. They are the ones that made Princess Diana's life hell, they are the ones that are going to make Meghan's life hell as well."

Even Eve Pollard added, "The Royal Family have this great tradition of using people in their staff, if they can, who have often been related to people who used to work for the Queen's father or for the Queen earlier in her reign."

"Suddenly they look at this woman and think I have got a daughter who is really pretty, why didn't Prince Harry marry them. Of course there is bound to be a little bit of jealousy. They will question why did Prince Harry choose an American and not a Brit."