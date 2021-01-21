Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Philip had ugly spat with Queen Elizabeth that left him feeling 'humiliated'

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

 Prince Philip had major obstacles in his marital life with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Philip always felt like an outsider after marrying Queen Elizabeth in 1947.

From kneeling before Queen Elizabeth, to having put up a fight for his kids to bear his surname, Prince Philip had major obstacles in his marital life.

Once, he was brutally stripped of a major royal title following an ugly spat with the monarch over their kids's names, They Were Royal.

"There was a big row about it but Philip lost the argument and the Queen's decreed that her children would be part of the House of Windsor.

"But during the row he said, 'what kind of a man am I? I'm just a bloody amoeba'. It was very, very hurtful to him."

Royal commentator Dr Kate Williams added, "I think he really felt that if he gave up his title, his religion, his name, his nationality then the actual reward would be that he got to be Philip, the house of Mountbatten."

