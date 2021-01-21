Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 21 2021
Matt Damon and wife Luciana's marriage hits a rough patch

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Matt Damon was last snapped wearing his wedding band in the wrong hand

Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso are having troubles maintaining the sanctity of their marriage.

As revealed by an insider, the couple is struggling with immense tension and are having a hard time seeing eye to eye.

“Everyone thinks that Matt and Luciana are the definition of true love, but behind closed doors, their marriage is far from perfect,” an insider close to the actor revealed.

“Since isolating together, she has noticed a change in their marriage,” the source added. “Prior to lockdown, Matt was so romantic and hands-on, but not so much anymore. Luciana gets frustrated with him.”

The last time the actor was seen in public, he was snapped wearing his wedding band in the wrong hand.

“Matt needs his space and to escape the chaos,” the insider went on. However, the two are making their marriage last. “Matt and Luciana do still love each other.They have been through rocky patches before and pulled through, so hopefully it’s just a glitch," said the source.

