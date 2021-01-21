Orlando Bloom gushes over Katy Perry's inauguration performance





Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom is bursting with pride after his fiancée Katy Perry blew watchers away with her performance at Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, the Carnival Row star expressed pride over Perry’s performance and how the couple’s 4-month-old daughter Daisy Dove will one day relive the moment.

"One day our little girl will grow up and see her mother play her part in a moment in history that we hope will heal, we hope will unite, we hope, we love. One proud partner here with a tear of joy," he captioned.

In the adorable clip, the 36-year-old could be seen concluding her performance of the iconic 2010 track Firework and right as it ended her beau stepped in and gave her a loving kiss.

"That was awesome baby. Great job baby," Bloom gushed.

"I love you," the singer responded.

Take a look:







