entertainment
Friday Jan 22 2021
Gigi Hadid shares her adorable chat with beau Zayn Malik: Take a look

Friday Jan 22, 2021

Model Gigi Hadid recently celebrated the four-month birthday of her and boyfriend Zayn Malik's daughter. 

And now, turning to her Instagram, the fashionista, 25, shared a screenshot of her conversation with her baby daddy where she can be seen gushing over their child.

The message seemingly sent to the former One Direction member read: "Hey ... I'm obsessed w our kid."

In another photo posted on her Instagram Stories, the model had shared a selfie and given a shout-out to all new moms.

"To new moms: if u washed your face today, i'm proud of you,” she wrote.

Earlier, the model celebrated her daughter’s four-month birthday by sharing a mirror selfie with her with the baby’s face cropped. 

