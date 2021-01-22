Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 22 2021
Cole Sprouse was ‘infatuated’ with Jennifer Aniston: ‘I’d forget all my lines’

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is one of the most loved actors in the industry by clear miles.

Amongst the many admirers that the 51-year-old has, one was also her costar from the nineties iconic sitcom, Friends, Cole Sprouse.

The former Disney star admitted that he was mercilessly teased on set because of the humungous crush he had on Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the series.

In an interview with the New York Post back in 2017, Sprouse had admitted: “I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her.”

“I was infatuated. I was speechless — I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank … It was so difficult. [laughs],” he said.

Later during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Sprouse revealed: “I feel like I’d maintain my composure a bit more effectively now, but it was quite difficult when I was a kid… I was teased a little bit by the crew, because they saw it. I would just forget, and be looking at her.”

As per Today, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star “turned bright red” once after a cameraperson called him out over his crush on the actor while he was seated next to her. 

