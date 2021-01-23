Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry and William's love for their mother Princess Diana will never die

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

Prince William and Prince Harry's love for their mother Princess Diana will never die as they keep it alive with their deeds.

Princess Diana, who left the world in shock with her tragic death in 1997, still remains alive in the hearts of their sons.

The two princes share shred the sweet memories of the Princess of Wales with their sweethearts and gifted them with their mom's precious jewelry.

Diana was 19 when she married to Charles, then 32, in an elaborate ceremony.

After her demise, William and Harry were given an opportunity to keep an item that belonged to their late mother as a keepsake.

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell shared the truth about her engagement ring, revealing that Prince Harry wanted to keep the ring of her late mother as it had sentimental value.

Paul, In Amazon Prime's The Diana Story documentary, shared the memory as he recalled that Prince William said: "I’d like mummy’s Cartier watch, the one that Grandpa Spencer gave to the Princess of Wales' for her 21st birthday."

According to him, Prince Harry wanted to keep the engagement ring, but let William keep it instead. Later, the Duke of Cambridge gave it to Kate Middleton. It means, William also wanted to keep his late mom's sweet memory with him at his big occasion.

Kate was first seen wearing the 18-carat sapphire ring on her left hand in 2010 when the couple announced their engagement after being in a relationship since their university days.

The Duke of Sussex also remembered her mother on his big day when he proposed to her sweetheart Meghan Markle with a gold diamond engagement ring, using stones from his mother Princess Diana's collection.

