Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘shaming’ the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for their recent ‘antics’ and continued efforts to reportedly bring “shame” to the royal family.

This observation was brought forward by The Last Queen author Clive Irving. He told Express UK, “The first person to hold the whole family’s feet to the fire on that one was Diana. It is deciding that your position enables you to be an influence to get things changed that need changing, and then going out and leveraging it.”

“Diana really did that, and by doing it to the extent that she did, she really did shame them. In a more modest way, Meghan and Harry are doing a similar shaming exercise. Though their move to Hollywood and deal with Netflix sounds like show business, what they’re really intending to do is to leverage their ideas and their philosophy in ways that can be positive.”