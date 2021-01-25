Ali Abbas diagnosed with Covid-19, urges fans for prayers

Pakistani star Ali Abbas has isolated himself after he was diagnosed with coronavirus, the actor confirmed on social media.



The Tum Kon Piya actor turned to Instagram and confirmed that he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

He wrote, “Sometimes it's very important to shed some light on your otherwise fast paced chaotic life...I will have this opportunity for the next 15 days as I have tested positive for Covid-19..”

He urged his fans for prayers.



Ali Abbas said, “need your love and prayers! Stay blessed! #aliabbas.”