Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Ali Abbas diagnosed with Covid-19, urges fans for prayers

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

Ali Abbas diagnosed with Covid-19, urges fans for prayers

Pakistani star Ali Abbas has isolated himself after he was diagnosed with coronavirus, the actor confirmed on social media.

The Tum Kon Piya actor turned to Instagram and confirmed that he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

He wrote, “Sometimes it's very important to shed some light on your otherwise fast paced chaotic life...I will have this opportunity for the next 15 days as I have tested positive for Covid-19..”

He urged his fans for prayers.

Ali Abbas said, “need your love and prayers! Stay blessed! #aliabbas.”

More From Showbiz:

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor turn up the heat with PDA-filled snap

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor turn up the heat with PDA-filled snap
Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan part of UK publication's 30 under 30 Global Asian Stars

Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan part of UK publication's 30 under 30 Global Asian Stars
Fans gush over Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's adorable children

Fans gush over Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's adorable children

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt wind down in breathtaking location

Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt wind down in breathtaking location
Meera reveals her wedding date

Meera reveals her wedding date
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy expresses her views on Esra Bilgic's PSL brand ambassadorship

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy expresses her views on Esra Bilgic's PSL brand ambassadorship
Shah Rukh Khan amazes fans as he shares his dashing picture with a sweet message

Shah Rukh Khan amazes fans as he shares his dashing picture with a sweet message
Aiman, Minal Khan remember late father in tear-jerking post

Aiman, Minal Khan remember late father in tear-jerking post
Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snap

Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snap
Meesha Shafi defamation case: Court issues written order of Ali Zafar's claims

Meesha Shafi defamation case: Court issues written order of Ali Zafar's claims

Fans swoon over Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's PDA-filled photos

Fans swoon over Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir's PDA-filled photos
Hira Mani thanks fans as she hits 5 million followers on Instagram

Hira Mani thanks fans as she hits 5 million followers on Instagram

Latest

view all