Prince William’s ascension to throne to bring about a major royal first

A major royal shakeup in the bloodline could occur when Prince William becomes king, it was revealed recently by a royal expert.



Princess Diana descended from two of King Charles II’s illegitimate sons which means the Duke of Cambridge’s succession could make him the first blood descendant of the monarch who takes over the throne, three centuries after his death.

Royal expert Robert Johnson made the observation on Twitter as he wrote: "Diana, Princess of Wales, was descended from two of Charles II’s illegitimate sons; Henry Fitzroy, 1st Duke of Grafton and Charles Lennox, 1st Duke of Richmond.”

"It means when Prince William ascends the throne he will become the first blood descendant of Charles II to do so,” he added.

King Charles II passed away from apoplexy in 1685 with no legitimate children who could inherit the crown from him.