Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s ascension to throne to bring about a major royal first

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

A major royal shakeup in the bloodline could occur when Prince William becomes king, it was revealed recently by a royal expert.

Princess Diana descended from two of King Charles II’s illegitimate sons which means the Duke of Cambridge’s succession could make him the first blood descendant of the monarch who takes over the throne, three centuries after his death.

Royal expert Robert Johnson made the observation on Twitter as he wrote: "Diana, Princess of Wales, was descended from two of Charles II’s illegitimate sons; Henry Fitzroy, 1st Duke of Grafton and Charles Lennox, 1st Duke of Richmond.”

"It means when Prince William ascends the throne he will become the first blood descendant of Charles II to do so,” he added.

King Charles II passed away from apoplexy in 1685 with no legitimate children who could inherit the crown from him.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian ‘not ready’ to divorce Kanye West

Kim Kardashian ‘not ready’ to divorce Kanye West
Jennifer Lopez stuns onlookers with her perfect physique

Jennifer Lopez stuns onlookers with her perfect physique
Donald Trump ‘insulted’ Queen Elizabeth with several royal breaches

Donald Trump ‘insulted’ Queen Elizabeth with several royal breaches
Cardi-B delights fans with her new plan

Cardi-B delights fans with her new plan

Chris Evans shares emotional moment of watching Marvel's Avengers: Endgame with audience

Chris Evans shares emotional moment of watching Marvel's Avengers: Endgame with audience
Billie Eilish shares untold story about her lifestyle

Billie Eilish shares untold story about her lifestyle
Kim Kardashian shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours

Kim Kardashian shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours
Camilla had no ambitions of becoming Prince Charles’s wife

Camilla had no ambitions of becoming Prince Charles’s wife
Kate Middleton and Prince William release video message for royal fans

Kate Middleton and Prince William release video message for royal fans

Eminem's 'Higher' video takes the internet by storm

Eminem's 'Higher' video takes the internet by storm
Meghan Markle spent hours trying to delete 'thousands' of hateful comments

Meghan Markle spent hours trying to delete 'thousands' of hateful comments
Kate Middleton can never be Queen as royal rule bars her from taking the throne

Kate Middleton can never be Queen as royal rule bars her from taking the throne

Latest

view all