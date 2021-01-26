Billie Eilish shares untold story about her lifestyle

Billie Eilish has opened up about her lifestyle and better relationship with her body, saying she began taking ‘weight loss’ pills at the age of 12.

Sharing her words about a viral picture, showing her in her trademark baggy clothes for a different look, the singer candidly revealed interesting fact about her lifestyle.

In conversation with Vanity Fair, Billie revealed: 'I think that the people around me were more worried about it than I was, because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body. To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body.'

The 19-year-old continued: 'I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I’m in this place in my life, because if that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship – or dancing a ton, five years ago, I wasn’t really eating. I was, like, starving myself. '

She went on to say: 'I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight and it only made me pee the bed – when I was 12. It’s just crazy. I can’t even believe, like I – wow. '

Last year, singer's some pictures went viral, showing her heading out in LA in a vest top – which caused a stir.

The music sensation found fame at the age of 14 with hit single 'Bad Guy'. Now, she's occupying the charts around the world.