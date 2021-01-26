Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas' split is temporary, say close friends

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas still harbour deep feelings for each other 

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas will eventually find their way back to each other, because they still harbour deep feelings. 

According to a source, “They still love each other. Ben misses her," adding that they duo are still speaking to each other “several times a day."

An insider previously told Page Six the split was mutual and that, “[Affleck] would not commit to having more kids. She is in her 30s. It was a deal-breaker.”

However, according to friends, “People who know them believe it’s temporary,” said the insider.

Ben and Ana parted ways earlier this month having dated each other for nearly a year.

