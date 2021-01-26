Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 26 2021
Keira Knightley says no to filming intimate scenes for men

Tuesday Jan 26, 2021

Keira Knightley is no longer interested in doing intimate scenes just to appeal to men

Actress Keira Knightley is no longer interested in doing steamy scenes just to appeal to men, she said, calling her no-nudity decision partly a result of having two children.

But if a female director was behind the camera, that might be a different matter, the Pirates of the Caribbean star said in a podcast.

“I feel very uncomfortable now trying to portray the male gaze,” Knightley said in a conversation with director Lulu Wang in a Chanel Connects podcast.

“So therefore you can use somebody else, because I’m too vain and the body has had two children now and I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked,” she added.

The British actress, 35, added a no-nudity clause to her contract after having children, saying she was more vocal now than she had been as a breakout star in her early 20s in movies like Pride and Prejudice and Atonement.

“If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body acceptance, I feel like, I’m sorry, but that would have to be with a female film-maker,” Knightley said. “I don’t have an absolute ban, but I kind of do with men." - Reuters

