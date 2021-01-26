Can't connect right now! retry
How Prince Harry 'doomed' Meghan Markle's royal future before tying the knot

Prince Harry's words were a tad hurtful to Meghan Markle, her parents Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle

Prince Harry unknowingly risked Meghan Markle's future in the royal family by passing a vague, yet damaging comment before tying the knot with her.

As per a royal expert, the Duke of Sussex put Meghan's royal future at stake with a major blunder he made after throwing a clumsy four-word-sentence.

Royal expert Daniela Elser wrote a column for news.com.au, in which she expressed how Prince Harry downplayed Meghan's achievements by simply stating that the royal family would become the "family Meghan never had" before their wedding, ignoring the fact that she was already a public figure with dreams and aspirations.

Harry's statement ruffled a lot of feathers, "The outcry was immediate with social media and clucking British columnists quick to point out that the prince’s words were a tad hurtful to her parents, mother Doria Ragland and father Thomas Markle," said Elser in her piece.

