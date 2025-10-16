Tony Danza responds to Valerie Bertinelli's dating claim

Tony Danza jokes he never found Valerie Bertinelli’s 'date note'

Tony Danza is clearing the air on Valerie Bertinelli’s claim that he missed a date.

Danza, 74, and Valerie Bertinelli, 65, recently made guest appearances on The Drew Barrymore Show for a cooking segment.

The duo prepared the actor’s so-called “date sauce,” a recipe Danza admits he never made for Bertinelli because, according to him, he never found the note she left in his car with her phone number.

“So, this is a sauce that you never made for me — even though I left my phone number in your glove box,” Bertinelli said, draping an arm around Danza, who chuckled in response.

Barrymore chimed in, “Did you ever find Val’s phone number in your glove box?”

“No, I did not!” Danza replied with a grin. “I think she’s full of baloney!” he added to which Bertinelli laughed along.

Bertinelli also admitted that her attempt to woo Danza never got off the ground. “He never called me!” she said to the audience’s shock, with Barrymore adding, “They never do, by the way.”

Bertinelli was married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007 and Tom Vitale from 2011 to 2022, and most recently dated writer Mike Goodnough before splitting in November 2024.

Meanwhile, Danza’s previous marriages were to Rhonda Yeoman from 1970 to 1974 and Tracy Robinson from 1986 to 2013.