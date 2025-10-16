Miranda Lambert celebrates husband Brendan McLoughlin's 34th birthday

Miranda Lambert rings in husband's 34th birthday

Miranda Lambert just gave husband Brendan McLoughlin a sweet shoutout on his 34th birthday.

The country star, 41, marked the milestone via an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing a glimpse into their life with a series of photos and videos.

The post included a shirtless shot of McLoughlin on a boat, clips of him cooking, holding a wine glass, enjoying Whataburger, and more.

In the final video, McLoughlin joked, “I’m proud to be a Texan today. No, I’m proud to be married to a Texan today… Because it’s snowing in New York.”

Lambert captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my city gone country and honorary Texan husband @brendanjmcloughlin. Lover of the sun, his family, friends, the kitchen, pasta, hot dogs, travel, animals and all things fun. You are the best. 34 looks good on you! I love you.”

The couple, who wed on January 26, 2019, celebrated their six-year anniversary on Instagram earlier this year.

McLoughlin, who was an NYPD officer at the time, met Lambert on the set of Good Morning America in 2018 while providing security. They hit it off quickly, marrying less than three months later.

Lambert previously revealed that the key to their marriage is communication. “We just talk it out, whatever it is, we talk about everything,” she told People Magazine in May 2024.

“Communication is super important, especially because women expect men to know what we’re thinking, and they don’t. We got to tell them.”