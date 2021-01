‘Ertugrul’ actress Burcu Kiratli stuns in latest photo as she returns to Instagram

Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun (Roshni) ended her social media hiatus with a stunning picture of herself on Tuesday.

Gokce turned to photo-video sharing platform and posted her dazzling snap with sweat droplets emoji.

This is first Instagram post of Burcu since December 30, 2020.

The actress looked ethereal in the latest photo and the endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Check Burcu Kiratli’s Latest Post Below