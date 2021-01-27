Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 27 2021
Tory Lanez requests shocking 'appeal' to court against Megan Thee Stallion allegations

Wednesday Jan 27, 2021

Tory Lanez requests shocking ‘appeal’ to court against Megan Thee Stallion allegations

Tory Lanez has officially taken to courts to demand the ability to respond meaningfully to all of Megan Thee Stallion’s allegations in a ‘meaningful’ manner.

A report regarding Lanez’s claim was brought forward by his attorney Shawn Holley and according to People magazine the document read, "Due to limitations placed on Mr. Peterson and his counsel under the protective order, Mr. Peterson has been unable to respond to Megan P.'s inflammatory statements or to provide his own clarifying statements.”

"Nothing could be further from the truth. Her claims are and will be sharply disputed and contradicted by the evidence in this case,” including alleged claims of having “gunshot residue.”

Before concluding the attorney also went on to say that Lanez’s "failure to respond to [Megan Thee Stallion's] inflammatory and misleading statements may be interpreted as conceding to her claims."

